UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,035 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,836,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,882,000 after acquiring an additional 349,532 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in JFrog by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,002,000 after acquiring an additional 365,376 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in JFrog by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,446,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,000 after acquiring an additional 797,949 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in JFrog by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,211,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,028,000 after acquiring an additional 70,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in JFrog by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after acquiring an additional 53,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG stock opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $44.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. JFrog had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $122.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,456,901 shares in the company, valued at $229,607,399.56. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $533,961.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,929,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,089,840.20. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,499 shares of company stock valued at $4,789,500. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

