UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stock Position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,461 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,378,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,406 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Core Scientific by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Core Scientific by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,264,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 2,937.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,436,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,479,000 after buying an additional 7,191,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 6,232,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,572,000 after acquiring an additional 527,097 shares during the period.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific Stock Performance

NASDAQ CORZ opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 6.66.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jordan Levy bought 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $500,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 306,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,164.87. This represents a 25.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yadin Rozov acquired 110,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $1,195,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 475,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,717.69. The trade was a 30.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CORZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.