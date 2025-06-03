UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,936 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.26% of Cable One worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $140.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.62 and a 52 week high of $437.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

