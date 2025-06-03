UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,334,000 after buying an additional 46,135 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 351.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 49,606 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $92,690.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $10,827.30. This represents a 89.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,926. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,774 shares of company stock worth $1,037,295. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

NWN opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $494.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

