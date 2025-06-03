UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $5.58 Million Stake in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.18% of United Parks & Resorts worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,548,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,575,000 after purchasing an additional 599,043 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,548,000 after purchasing an additional 450,670 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,452,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LP boosted its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,447,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,282,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $342,691.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,345. This represents a 38.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Shares of PRKS opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.83.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $286.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.28 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.13%. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

