UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,466 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,232 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.28% of Foot Locker worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 819.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $33.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

