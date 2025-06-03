UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Murphy Oil worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.23.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE MUR opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $43.02.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $665.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

