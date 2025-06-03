UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $6.29 Million Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 34,356 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $19,595,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $11,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 11,022 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $595,518.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,448 shares in the company, valued at $7,750,495.44. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $71.01.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.54. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DFIN. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

