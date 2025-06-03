UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,593 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.13% of Archer Aviation worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,277,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after buying an additional 446,864 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 36,840 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,912,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,643,000 after buying an additional 6,371,647 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,480,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,682,000 after buying an additional 2,908,859 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE ACHR opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Archer Aviation

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

In other news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 80,919 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $1,051,137.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,253,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,280,289.06. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mesler sold 34,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $242,865.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 659,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,873.28. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,859 shares of company stock worth $4,627,418 in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.