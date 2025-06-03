UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 1,293.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nelnet by 796.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Venator Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nelnet Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.09. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.13 and a 12-month high of $127.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 31.47, a quick ratio of 31.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.47. Nelnet had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $398.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

