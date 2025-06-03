UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 16,644 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.21% of Hub Group worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 803.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Hub Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Barclays cut their price target on Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.68.

Hub Group Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $915.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

