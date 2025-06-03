UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 17,292 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.22% of PAR Technology worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 431.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 51,578 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 59,469 shares during the period.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at PAR Technology

In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $69,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,964.80. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAR Technology

PAR Technology Price Performance

NYSE:PAR opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.28. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $41.86 and a 12 month high of $82.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.16 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.