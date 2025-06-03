UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 4,082 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 405.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2,225.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of SAM stock opened at $220.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.10 and a 12-month high of $329.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.38. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $481.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective (down previously from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $281.10 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.12.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

