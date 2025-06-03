UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 4,489 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Powell Industries worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 455.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $172.66 on Tuesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.01 and a 52 week high of $364.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.43.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $278.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.68 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

