UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 4,847 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Century Communities worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 32,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

Insider Transactions at Century Communities

In other news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez purchased 1,500 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $80,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,481 shares in the company, valued at $456,786.66. This trade represents a 21.49% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $130,426 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.84. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $903.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.20 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

