UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 49,281 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 313,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,281 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1,309.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 137,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 127,437 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,759 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,712,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $239,640,000 after acquiring an additional 131,228 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Select Medical Price Performance

NYSE:SEM opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.40. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $40.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The health services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Select Medical declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 42.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 714,516 shares in the company, valued at $12,861,288. This trade represents a 23.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Parvinderjit S. Khanuja purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $315,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,636.78. This represents a 47.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

