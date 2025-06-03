UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 6,078 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Ulysses Management LLC bought a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,318,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in UniFirst by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $188.57 on Tuesday. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.58 and a fifty-two week high of $243.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.64.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNF. UBS Group raised their price target on UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UniFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

