UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 91,536 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.10% of AST SpaceMobile worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $47.90 to $45.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.51. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,258.44. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,475,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

