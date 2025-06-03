UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,815 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.24% of Calix worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,977,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,185,000 after buying an additional 412,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,828,000 after buying an additional 889,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Calix by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,897,000 after buying an additional 74,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Calix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,885,000 after buying an additional 45,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,657,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CALX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Calix from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Calix from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $50.00 price target on Calix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $989,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,139,188 shares in the company, valued at $84,690,452.92. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.34.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Calix declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

