UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 375,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,765 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SONO. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 923,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 504,293 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 382,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonos

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 147,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $1,349,429.69. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,055,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,549,686.94. This represents a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Sonos from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of SONO opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 2.06. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30.

Sonos announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Featured Articles

