UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,652 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRSH. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,385.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on FRSH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Freshworks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $72,195.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,961.95. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $50,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 611,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,684,776.80. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,909 shares of company stock valued at $425,981. Corporate insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.
Freshworks Trading Down 1.6%
Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $196.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
About Freshworks
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Freshworks
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Top 3 ETFs Defense Hawks Are Buying
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Zscaler Will Hit $360 Soon: Here’s the How and Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.