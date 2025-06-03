UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 699,449 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.13% of Kilroy Realty worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,356,000. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $109,502,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $58,747,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,096,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,226.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 815,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,987,000 after buying an additional 753,999 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.90 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.58%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $140,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,484.48. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,486.56. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

