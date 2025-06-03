UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 1,126,995 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,126,995 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $91,335,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $64,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,215,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,613 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,663,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,972,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,038,000 after acquiring an additional 794,651 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 0.2%

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,104.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.07 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,542.86%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

