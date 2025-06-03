UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 16,169 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,169 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 19,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

HTLF opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average of $64.75. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $70.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.