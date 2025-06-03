UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 2,114,161 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 961,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114,161 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wolfspeed by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

NYSE WOLF opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.03 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.15.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 13,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $55,496.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,075.43. This trade represents a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

