UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 33,620 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,620 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

