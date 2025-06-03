UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Trims Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,267,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,847 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 131,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 236,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 63,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

