Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Caleres by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Caleres by 314.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 156,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 118,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,845,000 after buying an additional 252,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,223,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,653,000 after buying an additional 50,041 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Caleres from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

CAL stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $442.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). Caleres had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $614.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.67%.

In other Caleres news, Director Lori Greeley acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $159,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,700. This trade represents a 900.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

