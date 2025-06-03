Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.25% of Jack in the Box as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 738,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,244,000 after buying an additional 25,881 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 440,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,347,000 after buying an additional 163,834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after buying an additional 47,851 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 356,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after buying an additional 103,176 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after buying an additional 21,182 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on JACK. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

NASDAQ JACK opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $60.73.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $336.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.21%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

