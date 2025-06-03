Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Holdings in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.13% of WK Kellogg as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 127,488 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 1,217.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 216,236 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 105,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE KLG opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.32. WK Kellogg Co has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $22.21.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.91 million. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. WK Kellogg’s payout ratio is 103.13%.

WK Kellogg Profile

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.