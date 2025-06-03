Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Holdings in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.13% of WK Kellogg as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 127,488 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 1,217.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 216,236 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 105,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.86.
WK Kellogg Stock Performance
NYSE KLG opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.32. WK Kellogg Co has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $22.21.
WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.91 million. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. WK Kellogg’s payout ratio is 103.13%.
WK Kellogg Profile
WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WK Kellogg
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Top 3 ETFs Defense Hawks Are Buying
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Zscaler Will Hit $360 Soon: Here’s the How and Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.