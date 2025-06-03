Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of FOX by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,417,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,857,000 after acquiring an additional 227,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX Company Profile

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

