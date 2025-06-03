Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADEA. Barclays PLC increased its position in Adeia by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 228,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 78,276 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Adeia by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Adeia by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Adeia by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adeia by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ADEA shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Adeia Stock Down 1.3%

Adeia stock opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. Adeia Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Adeia Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Adeia Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

