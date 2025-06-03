Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.28% of Camden National as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Camden National by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,311,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,055,000 after buying an additional 90,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Camden National by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Camden National by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after buying an additional 35,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 206,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Camden National stock opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $657.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.63 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 18.02%. Equities analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on CAC shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Camden National in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Camden National from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

