Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 348,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.53% of PennantPark Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,318,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 127,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 914,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 178,423 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth $3,097,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 26,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $437.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86.

PennantPark Investment Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.32%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 640.00%.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 3,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,527.36. This represents a 1.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PennantPark Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

PennantPark Investment Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Further Reading

