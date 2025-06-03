Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 98,372 AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 98,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $88,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,713.12. This trade represents a 9.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AdvanSix Stock Down 0.1%

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

AdvanSix stock opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $629.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler set a $32.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also

