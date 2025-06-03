Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 113,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 423,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 220,893 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 2,394.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Alkermes by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALKS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alkermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alkermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

ALKS stock opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). Alkermes had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $306.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

