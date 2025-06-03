Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 117,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in PBF Energy by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 783.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PBF Energy by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $1,914,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,696,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,127,765.20. This trade represents a 0.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,180 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.91.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently -12.09%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

