Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 116,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $21,776,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Down 3.4%

PII opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 372.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Polaris from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Polaris from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Baird R W lowered Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Polaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

