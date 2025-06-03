Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $15,184,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE:CUK opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.