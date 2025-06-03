Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 92,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.06% of Vontier as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vontier by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Price Performance

VNT opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $266,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,932.32. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

