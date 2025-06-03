Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 169,157 Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 169,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.10% of Liberty Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 604.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.15.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $977.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.64 million. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

