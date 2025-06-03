Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 193,715 Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 193,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,969,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,894 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 570.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,689,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,382,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after acquiring an additional 68,316 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,324,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SVV opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Savers Value Village news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 40,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $354,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider T. Charles Hunsinger purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,225. The trade was a 74.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,094 shares of company stock valued at $550,834. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Savers Value Village

About Savers Value Village

(Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.