Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 63,248 Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,818,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 111,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,125 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 961,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,367,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

CENTA opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $833.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $249,912.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 377,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,091,351.32. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,800 shares of company stock worth $3,490,112. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

