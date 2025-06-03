Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $1.72 Million in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.06% of Brighthouse Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BHF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

BHF stock opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.96. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $64.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.55). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $178,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,423.91. This represents a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

