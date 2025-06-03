Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $1.82 Million in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2025

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPRFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.10% of Innovative Industrial Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 187.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,423,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,798,000 after purchasing an additional 64,908 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of IIPR opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.27. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 14.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.73.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.