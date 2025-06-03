Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $1.82 Million in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.10% of Innovative Industrial Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 187.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,423,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,798,000 after purchasing an additional 64,908 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of IIPR opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.27. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 14.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.73.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.