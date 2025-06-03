Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $2.18 Million in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Essent Group by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Essent Group by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Essent Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Essent Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $106,744.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 253,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,199,031.54. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,467. The trade was a 9.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,001 shares of company stock valued at $299,591. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of ESNT opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.46. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $65.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 58.69%. The firm had revenue of $317.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Compass Point set a $69.00 price target on Essent Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Essent Group Company Profile



Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

