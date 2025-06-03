Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $2.27 Million in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBF. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ennis by 35.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,748 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ennis by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ennis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ennis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 95,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ennis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,617,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 50,792 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ennis Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:EBF opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $482.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Ennis had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.60 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ennis

In other Ennis news, Director Michael J. Schaefer sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $95,026.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,734 shares in the company, valued at $809,238.06. This trade represents a 10.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,873 shares of company stock worth $357,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

