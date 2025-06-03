Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $2.33 Million in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $90,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,212,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,531,000 after acquiring an additional 498,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,491,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $614,782,000 after acquiring an additional 447,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,133,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,313,000 after acquiring an additional 356,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $31,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lear from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lear from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lear from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 target price on Lear and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Rod Lache acquired 2,178 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.80 per share, with a total value of $199,940.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,940.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Lear Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of LEA stock opened at $87.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

