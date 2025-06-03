Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $2.35 Million in Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 102,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Septerna during the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Septerna during the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Septerna during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Septerna during the fourth quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, TRV GP VI LLC bought a new stake in Septerna during the fourth quarter worth about $72,191,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Septerna

In other Septerna news, Director Alan Ezekowitz acquired 41,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,606. This represents a 65.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Septerna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEPN opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. Septerna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $28.99.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Septerna, Inc. will post -7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEPN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Septerna from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Septerna from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Septerna Profile

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

