Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $2.41 Million in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 70,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,584.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.01. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $41.66.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

